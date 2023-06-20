Mayon Volcano still restive, lava flows reach 2,500 meters long – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Tuesday reported that Mayon Volcano’s lava flow had reached 2,500 meters long along its gullies, with collapse debris spreading 3,300 meters from the crater.

Phivolcs also observed that a “very slow” effusion of lava from Mayon’s summit crater continued to feed lava flows and collapse debris on the volcano’s Mi-isi (south) and Bonga (southeastern) gullies.

“The lava flows have advanced to maximum lengths of 2,500 meters and 1,800 meters along Mi-isi and Bonga gullies, respectively from the summit crater, while collapse debris have deposited to 3,300 meters from the crater,” according to the latest bulletin of Phivolcs.

In the past 24 hours, state volcanologists likewise recorded a total of 301 rockfall events, two dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) lasting two to three minutes, and a volcanic earthquake.

Moderate degassing from Mayon’s crater also produced steam laden-plumes reaching 800 meters before drifting west, while sulfur dioxide emission averaged 389 metric tons per day as of June 19, Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs then warned that based on the prevailing wind pattern, ash fall events are likely to occur on the south side of the Mayon Volcano.

Alert Level 3 is still raised for Mayon Volcano, which means that “it is currently in a relatively high level of unrest as magma is at the crater and hazardous eruption within weeks or even days is possible. “

Due to this, all residents within the seven-kilometer radius of the permanent danger zone should be evacuated since effects of PDCs, lava flows, rockfalls, and other volcanic hazards are anticipated.

State volcanologists further cautioned dwellers near Mayon that heavy rainfall is possible which could generate channel-confined lahar and sediment-laden streamflows “in channels where PDC deposits were emplaced.”

Civil aviation authorities were likewise advised to prohibit pilots from flying close to Mayon Volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

kga

