Mayon Volcano watch: 5 volcanic quakes recorded

LEGAZPI CITY – Mayon Volcano’s seismic monitoring network has monitored and recorded five volcanic earthquakes in the past 24-hour observation period, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its latest bulletin released Wednesday morning, Phivolcs said that aside from the seismic activities, the sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 288 tons per day on Monday.

Alert Level 2 remains in effect in and around the volcano, indicative of a moderate level of unrest.

The public is advised to keep off the six-kilometer permanent danger zone as sudden explosions, lava collapse, pyroclastic density currents or PDCs and ashfall may occur anytime, Phivolcs warned.

