Mayon watch: Phivolcs marks sharp rise in volcanic quakes in last 24 hrs

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon had registered 102 volcanic earthquakes from 5 a.m., June 25, to 5 a.m., June 26, state seismologists reported Monday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) marked this as a sharp increase in volcanic quakes at Mayon since it only logged 24 volcanic tremors in the preceding 24 hours.

Mayon’s rockfall events and emitted sulfur dioxide flux also increased, Phivolcs said, as state volcanologists recorded 263 rockfall events and 925-metric ton sulfur dioxide flux during the latest 24-hour monitoring period.

In the previous observation, Phivolcs said Mayon posted 257 rockfall events and 663 metric tons of sulfur dioxide flux.

Phivolcs also said Mayon Volcano had a very slow effusion of lava with lengths of 1.3 kilometers and 1.2 kilometers along the gullies in the villages of Mi-isi and Bonga. Phivolcs likewise mentioned that lava collapse of both gullies measured 3.3 kilometers from the crater.

Mayon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 since June 8 due to “potential explosive activity happening within days or weeks.”

Philvolcs said Mayon’s unrest may last for a few months based on data collected from days of monitoring.

