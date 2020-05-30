Mayor advises Magsaysay residents to avoid Digos City in Davao del Sur

MAGSAYSAY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — Mayor Arthur Davin of Magsaysay in Davao del Sur advises residents of his town to avoid traveling to Digos City, the provincial capital, as the number of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases there has surged.

In a post at the LGU Magsaysay Facebook page, Davin said Magsaysay residents should take this precaution or else they would be forced to undergo a 14-day quarantine on returning to the town.

“This advisory may be lifted any time soon upon the recommendation of the municipal Inter-Agency Task Force especially if the contamination is already being traced,” Davin said.

URGENT ADVISORY NO. 2
May 29, 2020, 6:30 PM
With 10 more workers of the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital tested…

Last March, when the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic, the Magsaysay municipal government instituted strict quarantine measures, especially to protect the various evacuation camps that host families displaced by the series of earthquakes last year.

Davin said then that extra care would be needed as the evacuation camps would be vulnerable to the spread of the virus.

On Friday, the Digos City Health Office recorded seven additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to nine.

Apart from being the seat of the provincial government, Digos City is also Davao del Sur’s economic and commercial center.

