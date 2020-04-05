“Mayor Isko Moreno and other Manila officials to donate April salaries to PGH”

Mayor Isko Moreno hopes the initiative will further help the frontliners.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno alongside other elected officials of the city will be donating their April salaries to the Philippines General Hospital. This was the announcement of the mayor on his social media page on Saturday, April 4.

“Ang inyo pong elected officials sa Lungsod ng Maynila—ako po, si Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, Majority Floor Leader Joel Chua at lahat ng City Councilor—idodonate po namin ang aming buong sahod para sa buwan ng Abril sa Philippine General Hospital,” Mayor Isko tweeted.

He remarked that he hopes this initiative of the officials will further help the healthcare workers as they combat the health crisis.

“Sa maliit po naming kaparaanan, sana po ay makatulong ito sa pagpapalakas ng kakayanan ng ating mga frontliner sa healthcare sector para labanan ang outbreak ng COVID-19,” he stated.