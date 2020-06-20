“Mayor Isko Moreno recounts first role in showbiz”

Mayor Isko Moreno recalled his early days in showbiz, recounting that his first role only entailed him to press on a doorbell.

Despite his popularity now as an actor and politician, it is no secret that Mayor Isko Moreno hailed from humble beginnings.

During his guest appearance on Magandang Buhay on Friday, June 19, Mayor Isko recounted his early days in showbiz, saying that he was discovered by a talent scout at a funeral.

For his first role, he was asked to press on a doorbell – a scene he waited for long hours to shoot.

“Nag doorbell ako. Ang call time ko, alas nueve; alas otso, nandoon na ako. Hindi ako nakuhanan. Alas dose, chicha, tanghalian na, eh. Eh ‘nung araw, usong uso pa meryenda, eh. Limang chicha ‘yan eh. Meryenda, tapos dinner, tapos midnight snack. Basta inabot ko lahat ‘yun – ‘yung buong limang meal. Tapos nandoon ka lang sa loob ng air conditioned [room]. Kinuhanan ako, alas kwatro ng umaga. Para pumindot lang ng doorbell at hanapin si Eric Fructuoso. Siya ‘yung main cast eh. Pag pindot ko ng ganyan, P1500,” he said.

Further, he shared, “Eh nung araw, pag nag sa-sidecar ako, P50 ang neto ko, P50 times 30 days, P1,500. Umulan o bumagyo, magkaroon ng delubyo. Kailangan makapag-boundary ako o kaya maka-P50 ako eh di P1,500 ‘yon 30 days. Ito nakaniyangga ka lang, may aircon pa. Sabi okay ito na trabaho ‘to.”

“So nakita ko ‘yung value ng opportunity. Pinagpapasalamat ko sa Diyos, o kay Kuya Germs [German Moreno], kay Daddy Wowee [Roxas, the talent scout], o higit sa lahat sa Diyos, na ang sarap ng trabahong ito,” Mayor Isko added.

Mayor Isko Moreno began his showbiz career in 1993, joining German Moreno’s That’s Entertainment. He currently serves as Mayor of the City of Manila.