Mayor Vico Sotto chides Pasig traffic enforcers for driving without license

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday vowed that errant city government officials and employees are not exempted from sanctions.

“Hindi tayo papayag na may impunity sa ating mga ranggo. Kung tutuusin, mas mataas nga dapat ang inoobserbahang standards ng mga kawani ng pamahalaan,” he said on social media.

(We will not allow impunity to prevail in our ranks. There should be higher standards for government officials.)

He issued the statement after several Pasig City traffic enforcers were  issued traffic violation tickets and had their vehicles impounded for driving without a valid license.

“May mga nahuling nagda-drive nang WALANG LISENSYA at EXPIRED ANG LISENSYA.. tinekitan sila at in-impound ang mga sasakyan nila,” Sotto said.

(There are some drivers with no license and expired license. They were given tickets and their cars were impounded.)

