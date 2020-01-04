“MayWard, KyCine and other Kapamilya celebrities say, ‘Thank you, 2019!’”

Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, and other stars share what they are most thankful for in 2019.

As these Kapamilya celebrities welcome the new year, they took time to look back and be thankful for the year that was.

Vivoree Escrito: “Thankful ako sa mga projects namin ni CK (Kieron) together and also individually.”

Gerald Anderson: “Small things, like appreciation for the effort ng ibang tao.”

Ronnie Alonte: “ ‘Yung natapos na yung bahay ko.”

Jameson Blake: “I’m thankful for everything that’s been happening, like mga projects, mga blessings.”

Zaijan Jaranilla: “‘Yung bagong kapatid ko.”

Aya Fernandez: “Kahit for a short while, naging complete ‘yung family namin. Kahit isang linggo lang yun, nagkasama kaming kumain sa iisang lamesa.”

Francine Diaz: “Thankful ako for my family, sa Kadenang Ginto, and ‘yung mga friends na nag-stay at palaging nandiyan sa tabi ko.”

Kyle Echarri: “Sa totoo lang, ang daming blessings. 2019 is the biggest year in my life. Kadenang Ginto, Silly Red Shoes, album ko. Marami akong ginawa ng 2019 and I’m super happy and blessed.”

Edward Barber: “It may be cliché, but I’m thankful for the challenges. ‘Yung attitude ko, ‘yung mentality ko, nagbago dahil sa mga pagsubok. Also, being able to see my grandfather na hindi masyadong accepting noong pumasok ako ng showbiz. It was the first time I saw him again after joining showbiz. Ngayon happy siya kasi nakita niya ‘yung achievements ko. It took him a long time. It took him like 2 1/2 years to come to terms with it. He never told me he didn’t like it, pero nakita ng tatay ko, ng kapatid ko ‘yung sama ang loob niya kasi he worked his whole life to make sure I have a stable life tapos biglang I’m not going to school anymore, I’m going to go into showbiz. Now, he’s accepted it and he’s happy with what I’m doing.”

Maymay Entrata: “Simple lang – ang matutong mag-enjoy. ‘Yung matutong mag-enjoy sa kabila ng pagiging busy sa trabaho, o stress, o sunod-sunod na kaganapan na hindi ko nahahandle dati.”