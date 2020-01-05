“MayWard opens up about the challenges and life lessons of 2019”

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber trust each other to be their guide in becoming better versions of themselves.

2019 has been another good year for Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber. Aside from their individual projects, they also had their concert, M.E & U, and their teleserye Hiwaga ng Kambat. With it, though, came personal challenges that they struggled to overcome.

“Maraming challenges this 2019. Maraming bagay na akala ko hindi ko kakayanin,” admitted Edward. Yet, those challenges are what he is actually grateful for. “There were a lot of things that changed me as a person. ‘Yung attitude ko, ‘yung mentality ko, nagbago dahil sa mga pagsubok.”

While he struggled at the time, he now feels a sense of relief and accomplishment that he was able to overcome those difficulties. “Dahil tapos na, masarap sa pakiramdam. I learned lessons the hard way, the easy way. I’m not saying I know everything, but I’m saying I’ve learned so much this 2019.”

For Maymay, one big lesson that she took to heart was to be grateful and to choose happiness. “Magpasalamat palagi. Matutong mag-enjoy sa kabila ng pagiging busy sa trabaho, o stress, o sunod-sunod na kaganapan na hindi ko nahahandle dati,” she shared. “Napakaimportante ‘yung mag-enjoy ka sa ginagawa mo. Nakakagaan ng pakiramdam.”

To those who, like her, get overwhelmed with life’s busyness, Maymay recommends finding time to be by yourself. “Maghanap ka ng time na mag-isa ka. Kausapin mo si God, mag-pray ka. I-enjoy mo na kasama ang sarili mo.”

Both Edward and Maymay also stressed the importance of listening to the right people. “Makinig ka sa mga sinasabi ng mga tamang tao na nasa paligid mo, kasi sila ‘yung magre-remind sayo kung magbabago ka na ba o hindi,” said Maymay.

“Kailangan ‘yung honest. Kailangan ‘yung honest to the point na masakit,” clarified Edward. For him, that person is Maymay. “Si Maymay talaga ang biggest critic ko, other than myself. Masakit pero kailangan. Some people will hurt you for fun, for their own purposes, but some people will hurt you because you need it.”

Does Edward listen to Maymay’s advice? “Nakikinig siya at natututo,” she said. Likewise, Edward also grounds Maymay and is one of who she trusts to guide her in the right direction. “Minsan isip bata pa ako. Ako din nakikinig sa kanya. Marami akong natutunan sa kanya.”