MB approves more foreign borrowings

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Tuesday said its Monetary Board approved higher national government foreign borrowings in the third quarter of the year.

In a statement, the central bank noted that monetary authorities approved $4.66 billion in foreign borrowings by the government from July to September. The new sum is an increase of 18.9 percent, above the $3.92 billion approved in the third quarter of 2020.

According to the BSP, public sector borrowings included a $3-billion bond sale, three project loans totaling $855.94 million and two program loans hitting $800 million.

“These borrowings will fund: the Republic of the Philippines' general financing requirements ($3.00 billion); reform programs on youth employment and financial sector ($800 million); disaster resilience ($300 million); assistance to the agriculture sector ($280 million); and emergency response ($275.94 million),” it said.

The Bangko Sentral said any foreign loans to be contracted or guaranteed by the Philippine government must first be approved by the Monetary Board as provided by the 1987 Constitution.

Similarly, Letter of Instruction 158, dated Jan. 21, 1974, states that all foreign borrowing proposals by the national government, government agencies and government financial institutions must be submitted to the Monetary Board for approval-in-principle prior to the start of actual negotiations.

Latest Bureau of the Treasury data showed that the national government's external borrowings amounted to P458.50 trillion in the first eight months of the year.

The national government's external debt decreased by 2 percent to P3.42 trillion because of net repayment of foreign loans. Both local and third-currency changes against the US dollar reduced the peso value of foreign commitments by P32.04 billion and P2.39 billion, respectively, the Treasury added.

Based on the latest Department of Budget and Management's Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing for fiscal year 2021, the national government has set a revised gross borrowing program of P3.07 trillion this year. Of the total, P581.37 billion will be raised through external sources.