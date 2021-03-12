MCW Companies Streamlined Payroll and Connectivity with Field Teams during COVID-19 by Launching a Project Management App with HokuApps

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MCW Companies, LLC. , serves South Florida with various services, including concrete repair, caulking, and waterproofing on commercial and residential buildings through its subsidiaries, Metro Caulking & Waterproofing and MCW Restoration Services, LLC. As a field-based services business, MCW Companies, LLC., needed an efficient system to track job hours, assign work tasks, document work-in-progress, and reinforce its strict safety program amidst COVID-19.

They partnered with HokuApps , a global player in next-generation digital transformation services, to develop a custom-designed mobile app that covered all the basic requirements of MCW Companies, with additional features such as safety inspection checklists and HR functions built-in.

With the MCW Go app live for iOS & Android , tasks like time tracking and real-time visibility features are easy to use, allowing supervisors to create and approve daily reports for these jobs once the task completes. Approved hours are then exported from the system and further imported to the payroll engine with appropriate overtime calculations, automatically included. Safety-related functions are also built into the app to ensure that all protocols are followed. Tool Box Talks, Safety Inspections Checklists, and MSDS are available to all employees through MCW Go and can be easily tracked by the management.

“HokuApps has made our life so much easier,” said Cindy Raffio, CEO of MCW Companies, LLC. “Errors have been significantly reduced, as well as the labor time spent in processing payroll hours. The COVID symptom screening form has been very helpful and our field employees are quickly adapting to using the app. HokuApps team were very responsive to our requirements and we look forward to working with them in the coming months as new features are to be developed.”

“The custom solution we created for MCW Companies can benefit any service-based company,” said Nand Kapoor, Director of HokuApps. “Especially with companies that work in the field, using mobile apps for day-to-day procedures just makes the most sense and will always save time and money.”

About HokuApps

HokuApps is the fast-growing rapid application development platform that empowers organizations to develop innovative technology solutions incredibly fast. With a cutting-edge automated development engine, HokuApps can build custom solutions for any part and any size of the business 10X faster and at a fraction of cost. This technology platform has enhanced mobile and data integration capabilities to enable companies to speedily deploy mobile and web applications. HokuApps empowers organizations to usher in their digital transformation journey to better engage with customers, partners, and employees.

