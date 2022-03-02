MDRT Family of Brands Expands Definition of Success in the Profession with New Awards and Rankings MDRT Family of Brands.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 March 2022 –

The MDRT Family of Brands, which includes MDRT for high-performing financial services professionals, the MDRT Academy for aspiring MDRT members and MDRT Global Services for leaders in financial services, has added to the portfolio of honours available for exceptional members and their companies. MDRT has redefined and added new categories within its annual Company Rankings to recognize companies that successfully invest in membership growth, retention and longevity.

In addition to this, MDRT Global Services is introducing the MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards, which recognizes agency leaders who cultivate excellence in productivity, retention, recruitment and more. With these new initiatives, the MDRT Family of Brands recognizes and elevates the exceptional performance of companies and financial services professionals.

MDRT Expanded Company Rankings

Using a more holistic approach to measuring achievement, MDRT will restructure and add new categories to its Company Rankings beginning in 2022. These new categories will recognize companies that achieve excellence in the areas of MDRT membership growth, retention and longevity, demonstrating a commitment to investing in their advisors’ personal and professional development. The eight new rankings include:



Top 25 Companies – Total Membership Growth

Top 25 Companies – Percentage of Membership Growth

Top 25 Companies – Total Members who Rejoined

Top 25 Companies – Percentage of Members who Rejoined

Top 25 Companies – Total Number of 5-9 Year Members

Top 25 Companies – Percentage of 5-9 Year Members

Top 25 Companies – Total Number of Qualifying and Life Members

Top 25 Companies – Percentage of Qualifying and Life Members

“MDRT membership growth, retention and longevity are critical to companies that want to generate success within their ranks and demonstrate a commitment to excellence,” said Randy Scritchfield, CFP, LUTCF, MDRT President. “These new categories provide an opportunity to celebrate the financial service professionals who achieve and maintain career long success with their MDRT membership and acknowledge the important role their companies play in supporting that success.”

The 2022 Company Rankings will be announced in early July.

MDRT Global Services Culture of Excellence Award

With the MDRT Global Services pilot programme underway as the newest addition to the MDRT Family of Brands, members of this unique association are actively honing their leadership skills and establishing an MDRT culture of excellence within their agencies. The Culture of Excellence Awards provide a framework for measuring success within MDRT Global Services, evaluating applicants according to an agency scorecard, which was developed following extensive research into key benchmarks for agency success.

The benchmarks identify six key aspects of successful agencies, including promotion, retention, recruitment, persistency, Whole Person, and membership in MDRT’s Family of Brands – aspects which set the requirements for award qualification. To qualify for the Gold, Platinum and Diamond awards, agency leaders must meet three, four or five of the following criteria, respectively:



Production: 25% increase in production year-over-year

Retention: 75% annual retention

Recruitment: 20% annual agency recruitment rate

Persistency: 13-month persistency rate of 90%

Whole Person: Agency community involvement, MDRT Global Services Learning Engagement score (measured by attendance at webcasts, Annual Meeting/Global Conference, and completion of assigned modules in Harvard ManageMentor)

Membership in MDRT Family of Brands: 100% of agents must be members of MDRT or the MDRT Academy.

“These awards establish a new standard of excellence for global financial services leaders,” said Ian Green, Dip PFS, MDRT Immediate Past President. “Successful leadership is so much more than just great numbers, which is why these rigorous awards also focus on MDRT’s Whole Person concept and commitment to growth as evident by engagement within the MDRT Family of Brands.”

MDRT Global Services Culture of Excellence Awards applications will be accepted between January and March of 2023, with winners announced in May 2023 and honoured at a special awards ceremony at the MDRT Annual Meeting and MDRT Global Conference. Click here for more information about the Culture of Excellence Awards.





