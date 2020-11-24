MDRT Innovates to Empower Members for 2021 Membership Season Amid Global CrisisMDRTCorporateLogo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

MDRT announces new Productivity Action Plan to provide members with support to excel despite the economic crisis

The Productivity Action Plan includes the all-new MDRT Focus on Resources hub and adjusted 2021 productivity requirements

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 November 2020 – In the midst of a global pandemic and economic crisis, MDRT has made strategic moves to ensure financial professionals and their clients are well supported. The association announced its Productivity Action Plan, developed to help financial professionals qualify for membership in 2021, and equip them with proven strategies to drive their businesses and clients towards next-level success in the current climate and beyond.

A relief package for advisors

The MDRT Productivity Action Plan acknowledges the challenging business conditions financial professionals have faced in 2020. To provide its current and aspiring members with more opportunities to join, MDRT announced it has no plans to increase dues in 2021, and waived 2021 production requirements for 2019 and 2020 members, allowing those members to reapply for membership without submitting their production requirements. Considering the economic impacts on the industry, MDRT has also adjusted the production requirements for prior-to-2019 members and new members.

An e-Hub for career progression

Though the pandemic has changed the way many financial professionals do business, MDRT is focused on providing them with the innovative ideas they need to continue succeeding. As part of the Productivity Action Plan, the association developed the MDRT Focus on Resources hub. Available to both members and non-members, the site is updated regularly with timely, top-tier content from industry professionals around the globe, built to help advisors navigate current challenges so they can continue to grow their business, protect their clients and guide both towards a successful future. From how to host productive virtual meetings to managing client emotions, advisors can find the proven strategies they need to adapt, innovate and persevere. MDRT members have exclusive access to even more top-tier ideas via MDRT Resource Zone, Round the Table Magazine, MDRT podcast and more.

“My MDRT membership is a big part of what got me to where I am today. It’s the innovative ideas and supportive global community that have helped me propel my business to greater levels of success year after year,” said Ian Green Dip PFS, 95th MDRT President. “MDRT Singapore currently has more than 2,000 members. With this plan, we foresee welcoming more advisors to our network and aim to ensure that advisors can become — or stay — members, to continue accessing the insightful strategies from leaders of our profession around the world, and most importantly guide their clients towards greater financial security and success.”

An online mentorship program for aspiring members

MDRT continues to push boundaries and innovate in ways that help financial professionals at all stages of their career succeed. Future-focused financial advisors who do not yet qualify for MDRT in 2021 can join the MDRT Academy to receive real-time insights and personalized coaching that fast-tracks them to premier status. Newly launched and open for applications, the MDRT Academy is a new kind of association with gold-standard content that is either MDRT-original or MDRT-approved — available anytime, anywhere.

“As a young financial advisor aspiring to get to the next level, the MDRT Academy app was the perfect tool,” said Brandon Heckert, former MDRT Academy member and current MDRT member. “It allowed me to keep track of my goals and obtain the resources I needed to conduct my practice in a tech-focused world.”

The Productivity Action Plan is just one of the forward-thinking ways that MDRT has leveraged to support its members and help them thrive in 2020 and beyond. In August, the association adapted its quintessential MDRT Annual Meeting and recently established 2019 Global Conference into a singular Virtual Event. Members collaborated on fresh ideas for virtual practice management, social media marketing — and more. On-Demand content was released the following weeks, diving deeper into dynamic strategies for ways to avoid burn out and help clients readjust their portfolios to thrive amid the current crisis.

2021 MDRT membership application is open from now through March 1, 2021. To learn more about the MDRT Productivity Action Plan and becoming an MDRT member, visit mdrt.org.