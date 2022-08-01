Me First And The Gimme Gimmes Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Punk supergroup/cover band Me First And The Gimme Gimmes have announced their return to Australia. The group will perform a run of headline dates throughout Australia and New Zealand in February 2023.

The new dates have been announced as part of their ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again?!’ tour, which serves as their first visit of Australia since 2019, when they performed as part of the Download Festival lineup.

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – ‘I Believe I Can Fly’

[embedded content]

The upcoming trek will see the band launching their tour in Wollongong on 3rd February, before traversing the east coast, and wrapping things up with shows in Perth and Adelaide. The tour will also feature an appearance on the Schooner Or Later Sydney Harbour cruise festival.

Forming in 1995, the standard Me First And The Gimme Gimmes lineup includes Spike Slawson (Swingin’ Utters) on vocals, Fat Mike (NOFX) on bass, Joey Cape (Lagwagon) on guitar, and Dave Raun (Lagwagon) on drums. Until 2019, the group also featured Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters, No Use For A Name) on guitar.

For the band’s upcoming tour of the country, Slawson and Cape will be joined by C. J. Ramone (the Ramones) on bass, John Reis (Rocket From The Crypt) on guitar, and Andrew ‘Pinch’ Pinching (The Damned) on drums.

Tickets for Me First And The Gimme Gimmes’ upcoming tour are on sale from 10am, Tuesday, 9th August, with a pre-sale launching days earlier on Friday, 5th August.

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again?! Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 3rd February, 2023 – Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Schooner Or Later, Sydney, NSW (Harbour Cruise)

Tuesday, 7th February, 2023 – The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday, 8th February, 2023 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, 10th February, 2023 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Tuesday, 14th February, 2023 – Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

