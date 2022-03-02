Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Donates 1,000 COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kits to Grassroots Families and ElderliesTest-Kit.jpg



Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century since 1905. As world’s renowned infant and child nutrition brand, Mead Johnson Nutrition has led the way in developing science-based paediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world’s children for the best start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.

With excellent quality, Mead Johnson Nutrition has earned trust by nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous attitude, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence and caring feedback to the community have also helped it establish a good brand image.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has landed for a half century, providing Hong Kong parents with high quality, science-based products, various parenting information and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.

Mead Johnson Nutrition’s scientists and healthcare professionals are paying efforts on the formula for children with special nutrition needs and Mead Johnson Nutrition is one of the very few brands that insists to produce the formula for metabolic disorders’ children, giving hopes to them.

About Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong (ELCSS-HK)



Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong (ELCSS-HK), one of the largest NGOs in Hong Kong, was established in 1976. With an innovative, caring and people-oriented approach, we provide integrated services to the grassroots and the disadvantaged. Currently we have more than 50 service units across the territory. We serve over million head counts per year via services ranging from small children, elders, families, schools to the employment sector.

