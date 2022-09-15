Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Donates 3,500 tins of Infant Formulas to warm the Underprivileged FamiliesProduct-donation-FOOD-CO.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 September 2022 – Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (MJNHK) partnered with several local NGOs to donate 3,500 tins of Enfa A+ NeuroPro, Enfa A2 NeuroPro and Enfamama A+ NeuroPro infant formulas to underprivileged families that hit hard by the pandemic to show MJNHK’s commitment of taking care of the community, so as to provide nurturing children’s best start in life.

“During the raging of the epidemic, we continue to care for the community and the healthy growth of our children. Thank you to our NGO partners for connecting with the needy and joining hands with us to bring high-quality nutritional support to underprivileged families promptly, fight the epidemic and overcome difficulties together,” said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited.

Since the outbreak of the severe pandemic, MJNHK has quickly contacted several local non-profit organizations to provide immediate high-quality nutritional support to underprivileged families. So far, MJNHK has donated 3,500 tins of infant formulas through St. James’ Settlement FOOD-CO, J Life Foundation, Mission To New Arrivals and Feeding Hong Kong to support more than 1,500 underprivileged families to fight the epidemic together.

Ms. Connie Ng, Senior Manager, Charity Services of St. James’ Settlement said, “We work with like-minded partners to cultivate a culture of save and share and solicit resources for poverty alleviation. We are grateful to have MJNHK as our partner for letting us send food to help more underprivileged families.”

Ms. Elli Fu, CEO of J Life Foundation said, “Thanks to MJNHK ‘s donation to provide food assistance to the underprivileged families members who mainly live in Sham Shui Po and adjacent areas. I hope this makes them feel warmer under the pandemic.”

Mr. Leung YauTung, Chief Executive Officer of Mission To New Arrivals said, “We have been mobilizing the community to act justly with love and connect with various parties to pull together resources to help the needy. We are delighted to be collaborating with MJNHK to help underprivileged families.”

Mr. Billy Yeung, CEO of Feeding Hong Kong said, “The ongoing epidemic has brought enormous economic and psychological pressure to underprivileged families. We are very grateful to have MJNHK as our partner to provide food assistance to the grassroots families and their children over the past few months to meet their immediate needs.”

Hashtag: #MeadJohnsonNutritionHongKong

