Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong receives industry accolades at the HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards 20221200(w)-x-628(h).jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 April 2023 – Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (“Mead Johnson”) clinched the top award for its HK MJN A+upgraded formula in the Infant and Child Nutrition category at the recent Hong Kong Business Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards 2022. For more than a century, Mead Johnson Nutrition has led the way in developing safe, high-quality, innovative paediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world’s children for a better start in life.

Mead Johnson designed HK MJN A+ upgraded formula to give babies and children the best start in life. Mead Johnson Nutrition made the formula accessible to South China parents with a regionwide campaign. Through the project, Mead Johnson distributes the formula across Mainland China using cross-border platforms whilst driving consumer engagement and improving parent knowledge.

The HK MJN A+ formula is Mead Johnson’s first that included DHA and ARA as ingredients. Since the Hong Kong launch of HK MJN A+ in 2000, consumers have continuously rated it as the top infant milk formula for over ten consecutive years. It is also the leading brand paediatricians recommend for child brain development in Hong Kong. The new HK MJN A+ upgraded formula adds HMO, a nutritional ingredient recognised by top researchers in recent years.

Mead Johnson used online and offline channels to distribute the HK MJN A+ upgraded formula across free trade zones. The company also made product-related information readily available, allowing parents to make the better choice for their children’s nutritional needs.

The engaging HK MJN A+ upgrade launch inspired hundreds of partners and channel customers to assist parents during the launching event. Besides making high-quality infant and child nutrition products accessible, the partner network ensured that parents received quality service and professional assistance. Mead Johnson followed up by sharing scientific knowledge on nutrition and parenting on social media to keep the parents engaged and informed.

The campaign earned positive word of mouth and recommendations by consumers on Wechat, Xiaohungshu, TikTok, and baby vertical social platforms.

“We go beyond providing high-quality products and continue to drive innovation in infant and child nutrition products. We collaborated with healthcare professionals to help parents address concerns and difficulties in baby care and parenting. The goal was to empower parents so they could give their children a better start in life,” said Mr Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Cross Border, Hong Kong & Taiwan of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited.

The prestigious HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise Awards honours outstanding companies for their excellent performance and commitment to driving collaborative and economic development between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Hashtag: #MeadJohnson

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.