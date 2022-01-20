Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong’s Omnichannel Consumer Engagement Wins HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise AwardEnfa-A-NP-Launch-KV.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Mead

Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (MJNHK) gained industry-wide recognition for its

Greater Bay Area consumer engagement efforts for the Enfa A+ NeuroPro upgraded

formula at the recent Hong Kong Business (HKB) Greater Bay Area Enterprise

Awards. It was the only company to receive the award in the Infant and Child

Nutrition category, underscoring its success in exploring business

opportunities for the newly-launched infant and child formula and raising category

nutrition awareness in the Greater Bay Area.

“Grounded in a century of nutritional science, at Mead

Johnson, we care for the growth of every child. The award recognises our success

in offering quality products and comprehensive support for parents, and we can

only do that with the tremendous support from our business partners. We are

glad to join hands with our partners to present the Enfa A+ NeuroPro upgraded

formula to consumers through a diversified range of touchpoints, as well as adding

value to their parenting journey with professional and science-based knowledge.

Despite various challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, I am proud that the

MJNHK team found innovative ways to realise our vision of nourishing children’s

best start in life,” said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong,

Taiwan & Cross Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited.

The award marks the successful launch of the Enfa A+

NeuroPro upgraded formula, and MJNHK’s continuous efforts in driving the

development of the infant and child nutrition category in the Greater Bay Area,

as well as providing safe, high-quality, and innovative products that support

children’s holistic development.

A solid cross-border consumer engagement strategy that

integrates online and offline channels played a crucial role in achieving the

milestone. The omnichannel approach effectively built product awareness, earned

consumer trust, and fueled the sales performance of the Enfa A+ NeuroPro

upgraded formula. More than 80% of interviewees said in a May 2021 consumer survey

that they would use the product after trial and found its key ingredients, such

as HMO and MFGM, satisfactory.

Strategic partnerships with leading e-commerce

platforms were the key in driving this strategy. MJNHK established partnerships

with Tmall, JD, Kaola, VIP, Yunji, O’Mall, as well as popular offline customer touchpoints

such as brick-and-mortar mother and baby stores that operate in free trade

zones. In addition, it featured the upgraded formula in the Children Baby

Maternity Expo (CBME) China, the world’s largest trade fair for child, baby,

maternity products and services, in mid-July, successfully connecting with thousands

of potential consumers and opening up limitless business opportunities.

Dedicated to supporting parents in every stage of

their childcare journey, the launch of Enfa

A+ NeuroPro went far beyond product selling – it engaged 410,000 consumers

via different touchpoints and communication channels and created emotional intimacy

with them. Through partnerships with healthcare experts, MJNHK equips parents

with essential nutrition and parenting knowledge that spans across different

aspects of parenting and child development, from

prenatal and postnatal nutrition to the physical wellness of newborns and the mental

wellness of parents. The professional and science-based knowledge that is

highly relevant to parents’ childcare journey, helped build trust and

meaningful connections between the brand and the consumers.

These efforts resulted in deep consumer conversations that

earned positive word-of-mouth (WOM) and consumer recommendations for the

upgraded formula on WeChat, Xiaohungshu, Tik-Tok, and many more vertical social

platforms. The product was among the top three brands in the infant and child

nutrition HMO segment in August 2021 and one of the top five brands named T-mall

Global’s Most Recommended Product in 2021, outcompeting over 100 mother and

baby brands.

Watch the interview to know more about the winning

project: https://bit.ly/33MtsEq

