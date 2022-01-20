Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong’s Omnichannel Consumer Engagement Wins HKB Greater Bay Area Enterprise AwardEnfa-A-NP-Launch-KV.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Mead
Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (MJNHK) gained industry-wide recognition for its
Greater Bay Area consumer engagement efforts for the Enfa A+ NeuroPro upgraded
formula at the recent Hong Kong Business (HKB) Greater Bay Area Enterprise
Awards. It was the only company to receive the award in the Infant and Child
Nutrition category, underscoring its success in exploring business
opportunities for the newly-launched infant and child formula and raising category
nutrition awareness in the Greater Bay Area.
“Grounded in a century of nutritional science, at Mead
Johnson, we care for the growth of every child. The award recognises our success
in offering quality products and comprehensive support for parents, and we can
only do that with the tremendous support from our business partners. We are
glad to join hands with our partners to present the Enfa A+ NeuroPro upgraded
formula to consumers through a diversified range of touchpoints, as well as adding
value to their parenting journey with professional and science-based knowledge.
Despite various challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, I am proud that the
MJNHK team found innovative ways to realise our vision of nourishing children’s
best start in life,” said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong,
Taiwan & Cross Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited.
The award marks the successful launch of the Enfa A+
NeuroPro upgraded formula, and MJNHK’s continuous efforts in driving the
development of the infant and child nutrition category in the Greater Bay Area,
as well as providing safe, high-quality, and innovative products that support
children’s holistic development.
A solid cross-border consumer engagement strategy that
integrates online and offline channels played a crucial role in achieving the
milestone. The omnichannel approach effectively built product awareness, earned
consumer trust, and fueled the sales performance of the Enfa A+ NeuroPro
upgraded formula. More than 80% of interviewees said in a May 2021 consumer survey
that they would use the product after trial and found its key ingredients, such
as HMO and MFGM, satisfactory.
Strategic partnerships with leading e-commerce
platforms were the key in driving this strategy. MJNHK established partnerships
with Tmall, JD, Kaola, VIP, Yunji, O’Mall, as well as popular offline customer touchpoints
such as brick-and-mortar mother and baby stores that operate in free trade
zones. In addition, it featured the upgraded formula in the Children Baby
Maternity Expo (CBME) China, the world’s largest trade fair for child, baby,
maternity products and services, in mid-July, successfully connecting with thousands
of potential consumers and opening up limitless business opportunities.
Dedicated to supporting parents in every stage of
their childcare journey, the launch of Enfa
A+ NeuroPro went far beyond product selling – it engaged 410,000 consumers
via different touchpoints and communication channels and created emotional intimacy
with them. Through partnerships with healthcare experts, MJNHK equips parents
with essential nutrition and parenting knowledge that spans across different
aspects of parenting and child development, from
prenatal and postnatal nutrition to the physical wellness of newborns and the mental
wellness of parents. The professional and science-based knowledge that is
highly relevant to parents’ childcare journey, helped build trust and
meaningful connections between the brand and the consumers.
These efforts resulted in deep consumer conversations that
earned positive word-of-mouth (WOM) and consumer recommendations for the
upgraded formula on WeChat, Xiaohungshu, Tik-Tok, and many more vertical social
platforms. The product was among the top three brands in the infant and child
nutrition HMO segment in August 2021 and one of the top five brands named T-mall
Global’s Most Recommended Product in 2021, outcompeting over 100 mother and
baby brands.
Watch the interview to know more about the winning
project: https://bit.ly/33MtsEq