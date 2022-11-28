Meadow Festival Announces 2023 Lineup: Kurt Vile, Black Midi, Jen Cloher + More

Victorian music festival Meadow returns for its ninth outing in 2023. The lineup includes Kurt Vile & The Violators (USA), Black Midi (UK), Jen Cloher and Kučka. The festival will take place from Friday, 31st March–Sunday, 2nd April in Bambra, a rural town in the state’s southwest.
The onstage action takes place in the Bambra Bowl, a natural amphitheatre. The 2023 lineup also includes Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Big Scary, Ruby Gill and Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice, with DJs to be announced. Find the full lineup below.
Meadow 2023: Big Names, Intimate Capacity
Tickets to the event are capped at 1500, making it an intimate affair, especially when compared to Meredith or Falls Festival (around 12,500 and 18,000 respectively).
Philadelphia’s drawling son of slacker rock, Kurt Vile, was recently in the country for an exclusive set at Adelaide’s Harvest Rock Festival. He also hopped on stage with his former collaborator Courtney Barnett in support of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at Hanging Rock last weekend.
Meadow 9, 2023
- Kurt Vile & The Violators (US)
- Black Midi (UK)
- Jen Cloher
- Kučka
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks
- Big Scary
- Loods
- daine
- Rona.
- Agung Mango
- Ayebatonye
- Mirasia
- Ruby Gill
- Komang
- Gena Rose Bruce
- Delivery
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
- Workhorse
- Way Dynamic
- Wildfire Manwurrk
Tickets here.
Dates & Venue
- Friday, 31st March—Sunday, 2nd April — Bambra, Victoria
