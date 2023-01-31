Meadow Music Festival 2023 Announces Final Round of Artists

Victorian surf coast music festival Meadow has announced it final lineup, welcoming neo-soul singer and 30/70 frontperson Allysha Joy, rave-poet and disabilty advocate Our Carlson, psychedelic fuzz-poppers Sunfruits and more. They join a lineup headlined by Kurt Vile and the Violators, Black Midi, Jen Cloher and Cash Savage and the Last Drinks.

The festival runs from Friday, 31st March to Sunday, 2nd April in the rural town of Bambra, located one hour and 45 minutes south-west of Melbourne by road.

Sunfruits – ‘Believe It All’

Meadow’s complete lineup also includes Eora/Sydney soul-jazz DJ Setwun, accompanied by his band The Solstranauts, Naarm/Melbourne rapper Chef Chung, garage psych-poppers The Bloody Norahs and winner of the Forte mag opening band competition, Tamara and the Dreams.

DJs will be interspersed between acts, with PBS Breakfast Spread’s Milo Eastwood, Barry Sunset, Windtunnel, 3RRR’s Vanessa Morris and Skylab’s Nick Saw set to hold court.

The announcement comes at an opportune time for Sunfruits following their recent stint touring Aotearoa/New Zealand. You can read our reaction to Our Carlson’s standout set at Meredith Music Festival here.

Meadow 2023

Allysha Joy

Our Carlson

Sunfruits

Setwun

Chef Chung

Tamara & The Dreams

The Bloody Norahs

Joining…

Kurt Vile & The Violators (US)

Black Midi (UK)

Jen Cloher

Kučka

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Big Scary

Loods

daine

Rona.

Agung Mango

Ayebatonye

Mirasia

Ruby Gill

Komang

Gena Rose Bruce

Delivery

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Workhorse

Way Dynamic

Wildfire Manwurrk

+ DJs Milo Eastwood, Barry Sunset, Windtunnel, Vanessa Morris & Nick Saw

Dates & Venue

Friday, 31st March–Sunday, 2nd April — Bambra, Victoria

Tickets here.

