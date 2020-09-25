Meat Avatar – The Rise of Plant Based Meat in Asia

BANGKOK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Meat Avatar is the leading Thai startup that got an idea to create Asian style plant-based meat. The first product of Meat Avatar is plant-based crispy pork, which has received a nice uptick in customers. Meat Avatar also has plant-based minced pork and fried eggs. Recently they launched a ready to eat meal as their latest product.

The volition of Meat Avatar is not just wanting everyone to take care of their health more, but also would like to invite everyone to be a part of fixing the global warming issue.

Meat Avatar sees the problem that plant-based meat brands in other countries are expensive, sometimes at double the price of real meat. So, they want to create a plant-based meat by using raw materials in Thailand which are easy to find, such as soybeans, peas and mushrooms to produce plant-based products at a reasonable price for everyone.

The company has spent time collecting information, inventing recipes and experimenting for more than 5 years to get quality products for the market. Furthermore, their products are composed of nutrients with as much protein as real meat.

Taste and Texture are the keys. The texture of plant-based crispy pork looks so much like real crispy pork, which has layers of skin and fat which can make a perfect Pad Thai crispy pork. It is super tasty and you can eat it as much as you want, without worrying about cholesterol.

For those who have read the story of Meat Avatar and want to start eyeing opportunities for investing in this startup, the company is looking for outside investors. This is an opportunity to enter in an early-stage funding round (Series A Financing).

Meat Avatar hopes to welcome all visionary investors who put their interest in a food technology startup company.

To learn more, please contact them at info@meatavatar.com

meatavatar.com

Charles Hou

Media

Asia News

+66 24400543

info@meatavatar.com

