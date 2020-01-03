Meat Loaf Confirms He’s A ‘Sex God’ In New Interview & There’s Too Much To Unpack

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 3, 2020

Meat Loaf has recently given The Daily Mail an incredibly open interview. He covers everything from his sex life to chivalry, and even Greta Thunberg… because why not?

The interview gets to it pretty quickly with him revealing that, “Most of my songs are… well, true.”

“They are story songs and I am really good at stories… I am a sex god, dear,” he told the journo.

Continuing, he says, “I can’t use bad language but people would ask me, “How can a fat M-F like you go out with all these good looking girls?”

Which is when Meat Loaf drops some chivalrous wisdom. He says his answer to that question is, “because I am not going out thinking about what you are thinking about.”

“These days men don’t open the doors, they don’t do anything right. Truthfully, all they go out for is to get laid,” he says.

This is around the point in the interview where he starts talking about his first three way makeout sesh in his Mum’s car at school.

Turns out, Meat Loaf is a climate change denier too.

“I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t,” he said.

“She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Meat Loaf, who was vegetarian for 11 years, is currently promoting Frankie and Benny’s vegetarian range.