Mechanical Engineering Board Exam Result February 2023 – TARGET RELEASE DATE

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) will release the Mechanical Engineering Board Exam Result February 2023 within 3 working days after the last day of examination.

The target release date will be on March 2, 2023. However, the licensure exam result may be released by the PRC earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

Mechanical Engineering Board Exam Result February 2023 – FULL LIST

This is the Mechanical Engineering Board Exam Result February 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Zamboanga, and Palawan on February 26-27, 2023.

PRC Board of Mechanical Engineering Chairman Engr. Leandro A. Conti and members Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING LICENSURE EXAM COVERAGE

The Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam February 2023 covered the following topics:

Industrial and Power Plant Engineering

Mathematics, Engineering Economics and Basic Engineering Services

Machine Design, Materials and Shop Practice

TARGET RELEASE DATE

REMINDER

WHEN IS THE NEXT MECHANICAL ENGINEERING BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application August 5-6, 2023 May 5, 2023 July 6, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring mechanical engineers are advised to register online through the official website of PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.