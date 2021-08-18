MECQ recommended for Metro Manila

AN adviser for the National Task Force Against Covid-19 has recommended putting Metro Manila under a less stringent modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Dr. Ted Herbosa said this can be done with increased testing and tracing efforts in local governments.

“Kung ako ang namumuno ng IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force), bababa ako sa MECQ at paiigtingin ko ‘yung localized lockdown, testing, at tracing sa mga lugar (If I were to lead the IATF, I would recommend easing to MECQ and ramping up the implementation of localized lockdowns, testing, and tracing in different areas),” Herbosa said over state-run PTV.

Unless the government moves to extend its imposition, Metro Manila will remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until Friday, August 20.

Herbosa noted cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have begun to decrease amid the lockdown.



“Sana tuloy-tuloy na ang pagbaba [ng mga kaso] at madalian ang desisyon ng IATF na luwagan ang ating quarantine (I hope these cases will continue to go down and that our IATF will not hesitate on loosening quarantine restrictions),” he said.

Metro Manila mayors are expected to submit their recommendation to the task force on Wednesday.



Malacañang had said the earliest it could come up with new quarantine classifications was on Thursday, a day before the ECQ lapses in the capital.

