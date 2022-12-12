Media OutReach Newswire announced as PRCA APAC official newswire partnersMO-PRCA.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 December 2022 – The Public Relations and Communications Association Asia Pacific (PRCA APAC) has announced Media OutReach Newswire the first global newswire founded in this region as its official newswire partner.

Media OutReach Newswire is the only global newswire that specialises in Asia Pacific with its own distribution network spanning 26 countries in the region. It has a database of 140,000 journalists and editors, covering 400 news trade categories and partnership with more than 500 online media to provide guaranteed online news posting.

As the pioneering global newswire agency founded in Asia, Media OutReach Newswire is revolutionising the newswire industry by authentically delivering news release to targeted journalists and editors, as well as guaranteed posting of news release on genuine online media news sites.

Head of PRCA APAC Tara Munis MPRCA said:



“We’re thrilled to partner with the leading newswire solution in APAC. Media OutReach Newswire’s distribution service and reporting has been built on the needs of PR professionals in our markets. We are excited to work with the team for the years ahead.”

Jennifer Kok, Founder, Media Outreach Newswire said:



“I founded Media OutReach Newswire in 2009 with the ambition to create a newswire service that would authentically support Asian based companies to build their brand across Asia Pacific and globally. Today, our newswire has addressed the 3 key challenges often faced by PR professionals when using a newswire – reaching actual journalists, guaranteed news posting on genuine online media sites and access to a post release report with a ready to use format,” says Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire. Today, we have helped hundreds of clients to secure news articles not only in the Asia Pacific region but also internationally in USA, UK, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America.

The partnership between PRCA APAC and Media OutReach Newswire are significant as it will give additional insights to enable us to continue to innovate and provide a service that would support the needs of the industry.

