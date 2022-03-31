Media OutReach Newswire donated 3,000 Anti-Epidemic Lunch Boxes to Gingko House for Distribution to Hong Kong Vulnerable CommunityMO-Gingko.jpg

Founded in 2009 and with its headquarters in Hong Kong, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in the Asia Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China and Taiwan. Media OutReach is the only press release distribution company that owns its distribution network across 24 countries across the Asia Pacific; possessing a database of more than 140,000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 65,000 media titles, and 480 media partnerships.

As a PR distribution company from Hong Kong, Media OutReach is revolutionizing the newswire industry by providing guaranteed online news posting by language for each distribution. With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach Newswire distributes multi-language and multimedia press release contents directly to the inboxes of targeted editors and journalists to optimize news write-ups, build media relations and automate the reporting process with key performance metrics. Its pioneering post-release reports give insights into journalists accessing the release by publication and by country.

In 2021, Media OutReach was named “the Most Important and Influential Asian PR Distribution Service provider for Asia Pacific Region” by TMCnet, the world’s leading trade online media website covering communications and technology.

Media OutReach Newswire is the go-to news release and content distribution partner for public relations, social marketing, digital agencies, and organizations in the Asia Pacific.

For more information on Media OutReach, please visit:

https://www.media-outreach.com/our-story/

#MediaOutReach #MediaOutReachNewswire #Asiapressrelease