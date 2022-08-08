Media OutReach Newswire joins hand with AIESEC in Universiti Malaya and Thermomix KLM for the youth in Malaysiaimage-1.png

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 8 August 2022 – AIESEC in Universiti Malaya returns with its semiannual Malaysian Youth Volunteer projects focusing on SDGs 4 and 12, in the field of mental health awareness, STEM education and food waste management respectively. The projects run throughout a span of four weeks and are scheduled to take place from the 25th of July 2022 to the 20th of August 2022. With targeted beneficiaries coming from students in the B40 groups, AIESEC in Universiti Malaya strives to amplify its impact by having students drive the projects for students – for youths, by youths.

Media OutReach Newswire, the first global newswire and press release distribution service provider founded in Asia, is pleased to support the projects as a Newswire Partner by providing pro bono press release distribution service to raise public awareness of their projects that aim to enrich youth contribution to the community.

“At Media OutReach, social responsibility has always been an integral part of our business – we believe in investing to improve lives in our community. The partnership with AIESEC demonstrates our vision to nurture our next generation with an aim to unleash their potential. The projects aim to reduce the gap of the inequality of education among students from less privileged communities. We believe that this collaboration will be able to amplify the impact of the projects and bring the voices of our youths further,” Jennifer Kok, the Founder and CEO of Media OutReach said.

SPEAK UP as a gateway to STEAM Education

AIESEC in Universiti Malaya strives to provide quality leadership experiences for its volunteers and participating schools. This year, with the Under SDG 4, the SPEAK UP project was launched as a national project to provide a safe and conducive environment for Malaysian high school students to speak confidently, while gaining personal development and technology literacy throughout the project. The key activities of the project have been continuously refined for added relevance and suitability for the current generation.

Together with creative editor Nur Husnina Afiqah Binti Mohd Apandi and more, the SPEAK UP project looks into conducting CANVA, coding and game development workshops to equip volunteers with STEAM skills relevant to their growth and development. Besides, education spaces are designed to ensure volunteers are able to become -trainers themselves. President of the AIESEC in Universiti Malaya Local Chapter, Gan Xiao Tian, said: “We believe in the growth and development of students as they discover and develop others’ potential.” While volunteers learn tech knowledge from the strategic partners, they are able to facilitate the growth of the student beneficiaries.

Food waste management with CLEAN OUR PLATE project

As a nation spoiled for choices on delicacies, the food waste thrown by Malaysians averages 3.8 tonnes daily as of November 2021, as reported by The Lost Food Project (TLFP). To curb this ongoing problem and raise awareness among youth about food wastage, the CLEAN OUR PLATE (COP) project was pioneered by AIESEC in Universiti Malaya in 2017. It focuses on SDG 12 to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.

‘Zero Food-Waste’ Campaign by AIESEC in Universiti Malaya x Thermomix KLM

AIESEC in Universiti Malaya has come together with Thermomix Malaysia (KLM Branch) to design ‘Zero Food-Waste’ Campaign, which aims to urge the community to join in on the food waste awareness movement by showcasing their creativity through the power of social media. The competitions set up range from Poster Designing Competition to Reels Showcasing, with details as follow:

For more information, do visit:



‘Zero Food Waste’ Campaign Booklet:https://bit.ly/ZFW_Booklet



‘Zero Food Waste’ Campaign Registration Form: https://bit.ly/ZFW_RegistrationForm

To widen the impact and increase the outreach, Thermomix KLM has put forth a prize pool totalling up to RM 360.00 for the winners. Interested individuals are encouraged to put their best forward for the competition and be a part of the change.

Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire #AIESECinUniversitiMalaya