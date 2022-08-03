Media OutReach Newswire Strengthens Distribution Network in Australiaimage-1.jpeg

Founded in 2009, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in the Asia Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and with its headquarters in Hong Kong. Media OutReach constantly invests in its distribution network and post release report to deliver an authentic service that connects clients to journalist, build online visibility, empower their SEO and social media.

Media OutReach Newswire is the only

global press release distribution company that owns its distribution network across 25 countries in the Asia Pacific; possessing a database of more than 140,000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 65,000 media titles, and has partnership with more than 500 real media to provide guarantee real online news posting for their clients’ news releases.

With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach disrupts the newswire industry by delivering multimedia and multilanguage directly to journalists and provides post release reports that offer reporting options that helps PR professional to reports efficiently and quickly. With its ownership of its distribution, their reports include insights into journalists accessing the news by publication and country.

In 2021, Media OutReach was named “the Most Important and Influential Asian PR Distribution Service provider for Asia Pacific Region” by TMCnet, the world’s leading trade online media website covering communications and technology. Media OutReach was also named “2021 OPPO Partner of the Year” by OPPO Global, the world’s leading smart device manufacturers and innovators. For more information, please visit

https://www.media-outreach.com/