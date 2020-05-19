MediaOps Announces TechStrong Con: A Free 12-Hour Global Tech Conference Presenting Shared Experiences Of Resilience, Collaboration And Leadership To Overcome The Global Pandemic

Featuring more than 30 distinguished speakers across four tracks, including Emerging Technologies, Digital Transformation, Cyber/DevSecOps and Spotlight Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MediaOps today announces TechStrong Con, a free, 12-hour global tech conference focused on celebrating the tech community and its best practices during these extraordinary times. The virtual conference features thought leaders, innovators and the builders of tomorrow’s latest innovations in the areas of Digital Transformation, DevOps, Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies. Attendees will hear from the brightest minds in our community about how technology is making a difference, while gaining practical strategies they can use within their own organization to survive and thrive in the COVID-19 world and beyond.

TechStrong Con will take place June 4, 2020, starting at 10:00 GMT. The 12-hour event features more than 30 speakers in four separate tracks, two exhibit halls including an AWS partner pavilion, live Q&A with speakers, peer-to-peer chat sessions, ask the expert sessions and more. To register, please visit https://techstrongcon.com.

Amid a global pandemic, the IT community continues to shine as a beacon, demonstrating how humans are leveraging technology to overcome the many challenges we face. TechStrong Con celebrates everyone on the front lines of technology—those working to transform the world and move it forward. It also celebrates the courage of our frontline workers and healthcare professionals who risk their lives every day to care for the sick among us. A portion of sponsor proceeds from TechStrong Con are being donated to COVID-19-related charities globally.

“It is both our challenge and mission to help define what the future will look like moving forward. Although many of us are battling the emotional, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 while working from home, the tech industry remains unbowed. We collaborate. We communicate. We develop. We deploy. We are strong, TechStrong,” said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. “Where would the world be without the internet, the cloud and other technology today? Yes, we are TechStrong and this event will be a celebration of it.”

The speakers for this event were hand-picked by the chairman of the speaker committee, renowned technologist John Willis, and represents a diverse field of leaders from around the world. A partial list includes:

William Hurley , CEO, Strangeworks

, CEO, Strangeworks Andrew Shafer , Vice President Transformation, Red Hat

, Vice President Transformation, Red Hat Liz Rice , CNCF Board Member & Technology Evangelist, Aqua Security

, CNCF Board Member & Technology Evangelist, Aqua Security Patrick Debois , Director of DevOps Relations, Snyk

, Director of DevOps Relations, Snyk Chenxi Wang , Managing General Partner, Rain Capital

, Managing General Partner, Rain Capital Cat Swetel , Engineering Manager, Ticketmaster

, Engineering Manager, Ticketmaster Abby Kearns , CTO, Puppet

, CTO, Puppet Mik Kersten , CEO, Tasktop

, CEO, Tasktop Mitch Ashley , CEO and Founder, Accelerated Strategies Group

, CEO and Founder, Accelerated Strategies Group Jessica Deen , Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft

Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft Shannon Leitz, Director, Intuit

Leitz, Director, Intuit Sanjeev Sharma , Co-founder and Principal Analyst, Accelerated Strategies Group

A complete list of speakers is available at https://techstrongcon.com. Free registration for the event is also available on the site. Registration is limited.

“For this event I reached out to many of the technology leaders I admire most and would personally like to see present. I feel this is the strongest lineup of speakers assembled for one show that I have ever seen,” said John Willis, chairman of the speaker committee for TechStrong Con. “I am humbled that so many of my friends and colleagues are joining me on this virtual stage to present at this event. I am genuinely excited to see them speak myself.”

In addition to the four tracks of speakers, TechStrong Con features:

State-of-the-Art Virtual Environment

Live Q&A with keynotes – Unique chance to participate in live Q&A chats with our brilliant keynote speakers. Jump in right after the session and extend the conversation.

– Unique chance to participate in live Q&A chats with our brilliant keynote speakers. Jump in right after the session and extend the conversation. Educational environment – One-of-a-kind virtual expo hall with booths and chat rooms. Get educated, download infinite resources instantly, and interact directly with sponsors and attendees.

– One-of-a-kind virtual expo hall with booths and chat rooms. Get educated, download infinite resources instantly, and interact directly with sponsors and attendees. Giveaways and Donations – Attendees get the opportunity to join forces and help raise funds that will be donated to COVID-19-related charities globally.

The following sponsors and their support ensure this conference is available to the IT community at no cost.

Premier Sponsors : AWS, CloudBees, Harness and Palo Alto Networks

: AWS, CloudBees, Harness and Palo Alto Networks Supporting Sponsors : Accurics, ConnectALL, Contract Security, GitLab, InfluxData, Instana, Lightstep, NewVector, ScienceLogic and Snyk

: Accurics, ConnectALL, Contract Security, GitLab, InfluxData, Instana, Lightstep, NewVector, ScienceLogic and Snyk AWS Pavilion Partners: Checkmarx, CloudBees, Monday.com, New Relic and PagerDuty

Share This: Let’s Get Stronger #TechStrongCon! Join Forces with @ashimmy, @botchagalupe, @whurley, @lizrice, @littleidea, @chenxiwang, @patrickdebois and more. For more info, visit https://techstrongcon.com/#register | #TechStrongCon

About MediaOps

MediaOps is the place to tell your story. DevOps.com, Security Boulevard, Container Journal, Digital Anarchist and TechStrong TV are the brands that comprise a premier global media platform for technical communities regarding digital transformation, DevOps, cybersecurity and cloud native. Each of its brands attract and engage a thriving online community of technology professionals around the world. Resources include award-winning editorial, creation of high-quality custom content, and multimedia production and distribution. As the leaders in these emerging segments, MediaOps’ properties are powerful, integrated marketing and communication platforms to help clients maximize campaign ROI and paid media investments. https://mediaops.io

Media Contact

Deb Schlam

MediaOps, Inc.

Deb@mediaops.io

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169113/MediaOps_Logo.jpg