This is the Medical Technologist Board Exam Result August 2022 list of passers (A-F) as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Medical Technologist (MedTech) Licensure Exam on August 20-21, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

Chairman Dr. Marilyn A. Cabal-Barza and members Dr. Leila Lany M. Florento and Dr. Grace J. Dela Calzada of the PRC Board of Medical Technology administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Clinical Chemistry

Microbiology and Parasitology

Clinical Microscopy

Hematology

Blood Banking and Serology

Hispathologic Techniques, Cytotechnology, Medical Technology Laws, Related Laws and its Implementing Rules and Code of Ethics

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Medical Technologist Board Exam Result within 5 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring medical technologists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.