SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, recently named Rama Kondru and Sastry Chilukuri co-CEOs. Both are Medidata veterans, with Chilukuri as the founding president of Medidata Acorn AI and Kondru as executive vice president and chief technology officer. Collaborating as CEOs will be nothing new for these industry leaders, having also partnered in roles prior to joining Medidata.



Medidata Veterans Rama Kondru and Sastry Chilukuri Named co-CEOs

Chilukuri commented: "The life sciences industry is undergoing a sea change spurred by biological and technological innovation. We at Medidata are committed to being a trusted partner who helps customers deploy cutting-edge technology, data and AI to solve the impossible for patients."

Kondru commented: "We are excited to build the next chapter of Medidata around three critical pillars: a unified platform covering the entire life cycle of drug development; ‘maximizing analytics everywhere’ to drive insights and efficiency and re-imagining the end-user experience for – patients, sites, investigators, and researchers."

Tarek Sherif and Glen de Vries , Medidata co-founders, will serve as chair and vice-chair of Dassault Systèmes Life Sciences & Healthcare, respectively. Their mission is to make Dassault Systèmes the leading platform for discovery, development, delivery, and the future state of healthcare around the world.

Before joining Medidata, Chilukuri was a partner at McKinsey & Company where he worked for 12 years advising bio-pharma, medical device, technology, PE and public sector clients around the world Prior to that, he worked for GE Healthcare in software engineering, product development and operations.

Kondru joined Medidata from Janssen Americas, a Johnson and Johnson company, where he was senior vice president and CIO for Janssen Pharmaceuticals – Americas. Before that, he was CIO overseeing R&D and Innovation in the J&J Medical Devices group, and led a global data sciences team at J&J.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,700+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata .

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com .

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact

Thomas Paolella

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Affairs

+1-848-203-7596

tpaolella@medidata.com

Paul Oestreicher

External Communications Director

+1-917-522-4692

poestreicher@medidata.com

Related Links :

http://www.medidata.com