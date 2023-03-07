Medlab Asia and Asia Health returns to Thailand after securing deals worth US$35m in 2022

BANGKOK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Informa Markets and IMPACT Exhibition Management Co.,Ltd. have confirmed that Medlab Asia and Asia Health, a major healthcare event, will return to Thailand following the success of the 2022 edition, after shining a spotlight on the growth of healthcare and laboratory industries in Southeast Asia and securing business deals worth over US$35 million last year.



Mr. Loy Joon How – General Manager, IMPACT Exhibition Management, Mr. Tom Coleman – Exhibition Director, Informa Markets

According to ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market: Insights & Forecasts with Potential Impact of COVID-19 report, the ASEAN medical diagnostics market is anticipated to reach over US$14 billion by 2026, denoting a CAGR of 12.60% between 2022 and 2026.

The research revealed various factors contributing to this growth, including ageing population, increased stress levels, growing healthcare expenditure, expanding urbanisation, and a surge in western-type diseases. This, in turn, is creating various new trends within the health and laboratory sectors, such as an upsurge in medical tourism, the emergence of POC testing, growing awareness of personalised medicine, new specialised tests, and escalating shift towards preventive healthcare.

Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director, Informa Markets said: “With the unprecedented growth of healthcare and laboratory industries in Southeast Asia, the timely return of Medlab Asia and Asia Health, will showcase the latest innovations and technology driving the industry forward in the region, and providing the ideal platform for meeting colleagues and discussing the latest trends impacting their respective industries.”

The events are expected to welcome more than 5,000 visitors from over 50 countries, with 500+ exhibitors expected to showcase the latest cutting-edge technology taking the healthcare world. There will be six dedicated product sectors, including medical equipment, imaging and diagnostics, disposables and consumer goods, healthcare and general services, emergency medicine, wellness and prevention.

Loy Joon How, General Manager of IMPACT Exhibition Management, said: “Medlab Asia & Asia Health will be welcoming world-class suppliers, industry leaders and top-of-the-line buyers in healthcare and laboratory sector to explore the APAC market. The show is set to bring together healthcare and laboratory professionals from ASEAN countries to network, learn and do business.”

A total of eight clinical conferences will take place as part of Asia Health, including Radiology, Sterilisation & Decontamination, Doing Business in Thailand, Digital Health, Nursing, Future Health Panel, Emergency Medicine, and Patient Safety & Infection Control. Medlab Asia will host six conferences, including Laboratory Management, Clinical Chemistry, Clinical Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Haematology and Immunology.

For more information, please visit https://www.medlabasia.com/asiahealth/en/home.html