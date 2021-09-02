Medlines Distributors to offer 825M shares

Medical equipment distributor Medilines Distributors Inc. has filed the registration statement for its planned initial public offering (IPO).

In the prospectus the company filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Medilines said it looks to offer up to 825 million common shares at an offer price of up to P2.45 per share.

The offer shares will comprise up to 550 million unissued shares to be offered and issued by way of primary offer and up to 275 million issued shares owned by Virgilio B. Villar to be offered by way of a secondary offer.

Medilines expects to raise around P1.28 billion of net proceeds from the offer, which will be used to fund the initial working capital of the company’s product portfolio expansion and debt repayment.

“We intend to utilize P541.5 million as initial working capital to expand our product portfolio to include medical consumables which are low-cost yet high-margin products that are regularly used by our customers to operate the high-value equipment that we sell,” the company said in the prospectus.

“We intend to use the remaining P743.1 million to retire debt which were used primarily to fund our working capital requirements,” it continued.

Based on the initial timeline in the prospectus, the offer period is set from November 11 to November 17.



Meanwhile, the tentative listing date on the main board of the Philippine Stock Exchange is eyed on November 25.

PNB Capital and Investment Corp. was tapped as the sole issue manager, lead underwriter and sole bookrunner for the offer.