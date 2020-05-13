BEIJING, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, China Insights Consultancy, a well-known consulting company based in China, released China’s Internet Chronic Diseases Management (“blue book”). According to the blue book, China’s internet chronic disease management market will develop rapidly and the potential market scale is over 300 billion yuan. Medlinker, originally a doctor’s online community, connects doctors with their patients through its online platform and strengthens the loyalty of the patients. It has become the largest professional internet chronic disease management platform in the Chinese market in 2019.

Compared with traditional chronic disease management models, internet chronic disease management platforms have a great advantage in realizing hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, improving patients compliance, reducing the threshold of medical treatment, optimizing medical diagnosis process, so as to improve the treatment effect and improve the efficiency of medical resources utilization. Among various participants, key players include internet chronic disease management platforms (Medlinker, Zhiyun, etc.), online consultation platforms (Ping An Good Doctor, Haodaifu Online, etc.) and pharmaceutical e-commerce (Ali Health, JingDong Health, etc.). Based on different entry points and business advantages, each enterprise actively deploys its own internet management ecosystem.

The blue book indicates that China’s internet chronic disease management market is still in the growing stage. A stable doctor-patient relationship chain, the number of “new & special medicines”, a complete supply chain and online medical insurance payment will be important factors for the success of the platforms.



Medlinker has clear advantage in internet chronic disease management

Among China’s leading companies specialized in internet chronic disease management services, Medlinker and Zhiyun focus on the internet chronic disease management market and top the industry with rich product lines and remarkable professional services. Relying on the doctors community on the platform, Medlinker started its collaboration with Gilead in the end of 2017. The collaboration was focused on the management of chronic liver diseases. Doctors are encouraged to introduce chronic patients to the Medlinker platform for further consultation and follow-up, thus creating a very stable doctor-patient relationship. After more than two years of hard work, Medlinker has set up the industry benchmark of patient management in the field of liver diseases. At present, there are more than 6,000 liver disease specialists serving approximately 80,000 patients with various liver diseases on the platform, and the management model of the entire course of disease has significantly improved the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment. Medlinker has begun to gradually copy the management experience in the field of liver diseases to the management of multiple chronic diseases, including chronic kidney disease, cardio-cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, tumors, HIV, respiratory asthma, children’s ADHD, mental psychology, etc. Relying on its technical advantages in AI and medical big data, Medlinker now provides patient-centered long-term scientific health management services.

