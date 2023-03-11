This is the MedTech Board Exam Result March 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Medical Technologist Board Exam at PRC testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on March 8-9, 2023.

PRC Board of Medical Technology Chairman Marilyn A. Cabal-Barza and member Leila Lany M. Florento administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

MEDTECH BOARD EXAM COVERAGE

The Medical Technologist Board Exam March 2023 covered the following topics:

Clinical Chemistry

Microbiology and Parasitology

Clinical Microscopy (Urinalysis and other Body Fluids)

Hematology

Blood Banking and Serology

Histopathologic Techniques, Cytotechnology, Medical Technology Laws, Related Laws and its Implementing Rules, and the Code of Ethics

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the Medical Technologist board exam result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The Medical Technologist board exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT MEDTECH BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Medical Technologist Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application August 12-13, 2023 May 12, 2023 July 13, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring medical technologists are advised to register online through the official website of PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.