“MEET LITTLE BOOBA: Ethel Booba’s first baby Michaela is now four months old”

Singer-comedian Ethel Booba and partner Jessie Salazar celebrated baby Michaela’s fourth month at home last June 17.
After giving birth last February 14, comedian-singer Ethyl “Ethel Booba” Gabison and her non-showbiz partner Jessie Salazar celebrated the fourth month of their baby daughter Michaela. The couple have been posting vlogs about their parenting journey and daily routine during the ECQ on Ethel’s YouTube channel. The 43-year-old first time mom first referred to her baby as her “Little Booba.”
Ethel revealed she was pregnant during a guesting on It’s Showtime last year when she was already six months into her pregnancy with longtime boyfriend Jessie whom she met at a party in 2017. In their most recent vlog about Michaela’s Fourth Month Celebration last June 17. Ethel started off the day by picking flowers outside her home then dressed her baby daughter in matching red outfits for a simple family pictorial at home.