“MEET LITTLE BOOBA: Ethel Booba’s first baby Michaela is now four months old”

Singer-comedian Ethel Booba and partner Jessie Salazar celebrated baby Michaela’s fourth month at home last June 17.

After giving birth last February 14, comedian-singer Ethyl “Ethel Booba” Gabison and her non-showbiz partner Jessie Salazar celebrated the fourth month of their baby daughter Michaela. The couple have been posting vlogs about their parenting journey and daily routine during the ECQ on Ethel’s YouTube channel. The 43-year-old first time mom first referred to her baby as her “Little Booba.”