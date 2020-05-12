“Meet Silent Sanctuary vocalist Sarkie Sarangay — the father of Karen Reyes’ two children”

Despite a 14-year age gap, Sarkie Sarangay and Karen Reyes managed to keep their relationship strong through the years.

Two years after going public with her relationship with Silent Sanctuary vocalist Sarkie Sarangay, Karen Reyes revealed that she has two children with her partner.

While rumors about them having a child together have been going around since 2018, it was only last Sunday, May 10, when the Kapamilya actress found the courage to admit that she is now a mother of two.

But how exactly did the relationship of the couple start?

In an exclusive interview with PUSH back in 2018, Karen, a huge fan of Silent Sanctuary, shared what makes them compatible with each other.

“Fan ako ng Silent Sanctuary ever since. Alam niya yun. Tapos pareho kami ng kinalakihan. Pareho kaming taga-Makati. Eh yung lugar sa Makati na yun na Sembo at South Sembo yun ang lugar kasi namin dun. Taga-South Sembo ako tapos taga-Sembo siya so we have the same, parang kung papano kami tumambay, makipag-usap sa tao,” she stated.

“Parang pareho kaming walang ere, ganun. Natatawa lang ako kasi yun yung nasa comments box na malayo daw ang age gap namin, ganun. Pero wala naman sa itsura di ba? (laugh). Aside from that, wala eh kasi we’re both Libra pa so compatible kami,” she continued.

According to Karen, one of the things that made her fall even harder for Sarkie is their level of maturity as a couple.

“Ayoko na kasi magkuwento masyado, nahihiya ako. Actually nagulat din ako na, ‘Ay! Ganung taon ka na pala.’ Wala sa itsura niya nung nagkakilala kami. So nagulat ako na ganun ka-tito levels na pala siya (laughs). Ganun lang yung lokohan namin. Pero kasi mabait siya. Kasi 14 years yung age gap namin so wala lang, I find it mas masaya, kasi hindi ka mamomroblema na petty things pag-aawayan ninyo,” she said.

She went on: “Parang it’s more of matured kayo pareho. Kasi parang ganun ako, ganun ako nakita ng tao na parang hindi ako bata mag-isip at magsalita. Kasi I’m 21 pero I’m talking like I’m 35 or something. Parang siguro nag-jive kami dun sa maturity, ganyan.“

Despite the 14-year age gap, Karen said her mom approves of her relationship with the vocalist of the band behind OPM hits “Ikaw Lamang,” “Kundiman,” “Sa’yo,” and “Pasensya Ka Na.”

“Oo pero nung una siyempre parang sabi niya na, ‘O matanda na yan. Baka mag-away away kayo lagi dahil sa kanya.’ Iniisip niya hindi kami compatible. Naisip niya baka immature ako in other things. Nag-co-compromise naman kami,” she stated.

Recalling the first time and her most favorite moment with him, she said: “The first time I saw him (laugh). Actually pumunta ako sa gig nila tapos pagpunta ko parang wala lang. Basta it was the first time that I saw him, yun. Wala lang, private kasi talaga.”

A MOTHER OF TWO

“May mga lumabas noon na picture na nagpabinyag kami, which is totoo po ‘yon. Hindi ko naman siya totally itinago. More of gusto ko lang ‘yung privacy ng mga bata,” she said in a YouTube vlog.

She added: “Why am I sharing this now? Shini-share ko siya ngayon dahil ang dami kong realizations ngayong quarantine. Siguro na-realize ko lang na bakit ko pa kailangang matakot eh nandito na ang lakas ko. Nandito na ‘yung mga nagpapalakas sa akin.“

Karen gave birth to her daughter Olivia on June 16, 2017. Meanwhile, she welcomed her second child, a boy named Lucas, on July 28, 2019.

In the same vlog, the former GirlTrends member explained why it took her some time to admit that she is now a mother of two.

“‘Yung first baby ko si Olivia, ginagawa ko ‘yung ‘Exs and Whys’ ginagawa ko ‘yung buong movie na ‘yon natapos ko siya, nag-press con pa ako noon, fifth month ko yata ‘yon, second quarter. Natakot ako kaya ‘di ko nasabi agad. Natakot ako dahil hindi ko alam kung tatanggapin pa ako ng mga tao, kung may babalikan pa ako sa showbiz,” she said.

She went on: “Sobrang hindi ko alam kung ano ang gagawin ko. Natakot ako sa judgments. Naiiyak ako. Ayaw ko sanang gawing emotional itong vlog na ito, gusto ko good vibes lang. These are tears of joy. Finally nasabi ko na siya.”

On why she decided to announce her motherhood on Mother’s Day, she said: “Shini-share ko lang ito ngayon, siguro dahil Mother’s Day deserve ko rin naman na mabati niyong lahat ng Happy Mother’s Day. I’m very happy with my two children and I’m so blessed. Sila talaga ang nagpabago ng buhay ko ngayon and masasabi ko na I’m very happy.”