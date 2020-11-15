“Meet the 9 hosts of ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Connect’”

There will be 9 hosts for the upcoming ninth main season of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’

Pinoy Big Brother: Connect , the ninth main season of the PBB franchise, will have 9 hosts.

Aside from Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez, and Robi Domingo, the latest PBB season has tapped Kim Chiu, Richard Juan, Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, Melai Cantiveros, and Enchong Dee as hosts.

According to MJ Felipe of ABS-CBN News, each host will have a different hosting duty to cover all platforms of ABS-CBN including TV, Kumu, Facebook, and YouTube.

In a report by TV Patrol on Friday, November 13, it was announced that the 12 official housemates of PBB: Connect will be revealed this week.

The online auditions of the new season closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and received more than 177K online auditionees.

In an interview with direk Lauren Dyogi in October, the ABS-CBN executive relayed that the target launching of PBB: Connect will be this November.

Direk Lauren remarked that though people have been staying inside their respective homes because of the quarantine for months, staying inside the PBB house is still a completely different experience.

“‘Yung iba sinasabi na praktisado na raw sila sa bahay, siyempre iba pa rin kung nasa loob ka ng ‘PBB.’ Sa mga kanya-kanyang bahay natin we still have the comfort — of course komportable naman ang bahay ni Kuya — kasama mo ang pamilya mo, may cellphone ka, may radio ka. Pag nasa ‘PBB,’ it’s a totally different experience,” he stated.