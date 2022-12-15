Meet the Hotel Service Robot BUTLERBOT at M Social Auckland, the First of Its Kind in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KEENON Robotics, (“KEENON”), a leading global intelligent service robotic company, has successfully deployed its delivery robot solution BUTLERBOT W3. The robot operates in M Social Auckland and can use elevator independently. The first of its kind in New Zealand, it is dedicated to elevating the hotel’s services and guest experience. The robot, nicknamed H.A.R.I, is extending warm regards to guests as well as efficient, privacy-conscious services.



The BUTLERBOT W3, H.A.R.I, takes the elevator autonomously at M Social Auckland

M Social Auckland, part of the M Collection brand of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, has been awarded Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2022 (Top 25 Hotels – South Pacific), offering a lifestyle experience that embraces technology and offers guests a fresh and distinctive staying experience.

To further elevate hotel services, M Social Auckland is introducing the BUTLERBOT W3 service robot solution- H.A.R.I to work primarily with the front teams and is stationed by the front desk. Dressed in a bright, blue suit with a polka-dot bowtie, H.A.R.I is an integral part of the hotel that provides services to guests at any time of the day or night.

“My team and I are happy to welcome H.A.R.I, who will enhance the guest experience by allowing us to continually focus on providing consistent services, having more face-to-face interaction with our guests, and being more efficient with our time,” said Nigel Edwards, General Manager of M Social Auckland.

The BUTLERBOT W3 is redefining the hotel guest experience with improved safety and efficiency. It is the first hotel service robot in New Zealand that can take the elevator autonomously to designated guest floors and bring the most reliable, contact-free and privacy-conscious service experience. With two storage chambers that can be divided into four sections, H.A.R.I can hold a wide variety of items, from the food and beverage of the hotel’s Beast & Butterflies restaurant to towels and amenities, and anything else the guest requests for.

The robot can complete four errands in succession; it’s interfaced with the hotel’s elevator and phone systems and can alert the guests to open and retrieve their deliveries upon arrival. H.A.R.I would then return to his station at the front desk for auto charging.

“We are delighted to see H.A.R.I in M Social Auckland where he can assist the staff to improve efficiency, cost-effectiveness and overall guest experience as the tourism industry revives in the post-COVID-19 period, and we are here to support the hospitality industry in New Zealand with our advanced robotic technology and solutions,” said Derren Wong, Head of Sales, New Zealand, KEENON.

KEENON’s robots are equipped with a self-developed and fully autonomous position and navigation system, coupled with highly sensitive perception and obstacle avoidance technologies that can readily adapt to complicated real-world application scenarios. KEENON offers not only a wide range of robotic solutions for the hospitality industry, but also a one-stop repair and maintenance after-sales service program to ensure smooth operations.

About KEENON Robotics

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, and factories. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

About M Social Auckland

A contemporary hotel for the curious, the explorers and those who thrive on new experiences. Functionally chic, this contemporary hotel features 190 rooms and suites designed for all travelers, overlooking the vibrant Princes Wharf that is home to a stunning array of dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. Treat yourself to some of the best cuisine from around the world at ‘Beast & Butterflies’ – M Social’s signature restaurant. Alternatively, catch up with friends – both old and new – over a drink at the Beast & Butterflies bar. Stay social with our distinctive hospitality. Everyone enjoys complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel!