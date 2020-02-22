“Meet the lead stars of the hit Koreanovela ‘Love in Sadness’”

Park Han-byul, Ryu Soo-young, and Ji Hyun-woo stars in ‘Love in Sadness’— ABS-CBN’s newest K-Drama offering for 2020.

K-Drama fans are in for yet another exciting treat as ABS-CBN, dubbed the home of Asianovelas, has officially acquired the rights to air Love in Sadness in the Philippines.

Ever since the trailer for the MBC-produced show came out last February 19, K-Drama fans could not stop raving about the show for its interesting storyline.

[embedded content]

Love in Sadness follows the story of a girl named Mari (Park Han-byul) who escapes her rich husband Franco (Ryu Soo-young) — an obsessive husband who violently abuses her.

With the help of a plastic surgeon named Joseph (Ji Hyun-woo), Mari will be given a new identity to help her get away from her husband and start a new life.

But who exactly are the lead characters of the upcoming show in real life? Let’s get to know them more.

Meet Park Han-byul, Ryu Soo-young, and Ji Hyun-woo — the stars who will surely spice up your television experience in the next few weeks.

Park Hyun-bul, who stars as the abused wife Mari in the series, is a South Korean actress best known for her portrayal of Aira in K-Drama I Have a Lover which currently airs on ABS-CBN.

She has also starred in the SBS show One Well-Raised Daughter alongside Lee Tae-gon, Jung Eun-woo, and Yoon Se-in.

[embedded content]

Ryu Soo-young, on the other hand, plays the obsessed husband Franco. He has played various roles in numerous South Korean dramas and films in the past including the 2014 hit Endless Love.

Ji Hyun-woo, the actor who plays the plastic surgeon that will save Mari’s life, has likewise appeared in several dramas and films, with Risky Romance being his last prior to Love in Sadness .

He is best known for his role in the 2012 series Queen and I.

Formerly part of a rock band called The Nuts, he currently has a group called SGO.

Love in Sadness , a remake of the 1999 South Korean drama Beautiful Person, first aired on South Korea’s MBC back in 2019.

As of this writing, ABS-CBN has yet to announce its Philippine TV premiere.