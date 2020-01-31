“Meet the team behind ‘Tabing Ilog the musical’”

ABS-CBN’s ‘90s teen drama ‘Tabing Ilog’ comes to life onstage this year with a brand new production.

After announcing earlier this month that there were auditions for the theatrical adaptation of the iconic ‘90s series Tabing Ilog, the creative team behind the production has now been formally announced. At the helm of it all is actor-director Topper Fabregas with music by Vincent de Jesus (who scored critically acclaimed productions like Changing Partners, Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah, Care Divas, and last year’s Himala the musical). Story will be done by screenwriter-director Jade Castro. Production is slated to start later this year

Tabing Ilog was a weekend teen drama series that aired every Sunday for more than four years from 1999 to 2003. It helped catapult the careers of then young teen stars John Lloyd Cruz, Jodi Sta. Maria, Patrick Garcia, Desiree Del Valle, Paolo Contis, Kaye Abad, Baron Geisler, and Paula Peralejo who played the roles best friends Anne, Eds, Badong, James, Rovic, Fonzy, Corrine, and George, a barkada who dealt with challenges of growing up, falling in love, and maintaining friendships.