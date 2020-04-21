“Meet ‘Tralala’: Isabelle Daza shares animated video to help kids understand COVID-19 pandemic”

Isabelle Daza released a timely and relevant video for parents and kids alike amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For grown-ups alone, the COVID-19 pandemic is already a complex issue in itself. So what more when it comes to kids?

Isabelle Daza found a way to help parents better explain to their kids the current crisis in a simple, but engaging way: an animated video.

According to Isabelle, she made what she referred to as an “animated book” for her son Balthazar Gabriel “Balthy” Semblat

“So I created a story to help explain to my son what is going on with the current COVID-19 pandemic. This is what I call an animated book,” she wrote.

The video follows the story of a Tiger named Tralala and his group of animal friends named Ellie The Elephant, Gerry the Giraffe, and Franky The Fox.

In the video, the parents of the young animals can be seen explaining to their kids what the coronavirus is, what home quarantine means, why it’s important to regularly clean their hands and wear masks, and why there is a need to practice physical distancing, among others.

Watch the video below:

The video was made possible by a group composed of Tristan Yapchiongco, Jewies Art Space, Joe Puyat, and Billie Puyat Murga.