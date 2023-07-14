Meg Mac to Support Sam Smith on Their 2023 Australian Tour

Sam Smith will bring the global tour behind their latest album, GLORIA, to Australia in October and November 2023. The UK pop star has named Meg Mac as the support act for the entire tour, which includes dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, as well as a splash across the ditch in Auckland.

Tickets for the tour went on sale in January and demand was sufficient to lead to the announcement of additional shows in Melbourne and Sydney. GLORIA, Smith’s fourth album, came out at the end of January and included the ARIA #1 single, ‘Unholy’, featuring Kim Petras.

Meg Mac – ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’

[embedded content]

Meg Mac is no stranger to poll position on the ARIA charts, with her 2022 LP, Matter of Time, debuting at number one in September 2022. The album includes the singles ‘Letter’ and ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’, the latter of which features production from The Donuts, who have also worked with the likes of SZA, Joji, H.E.R. and more.

Sam Smith last visited Australia for the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Their most recent Australian headline shows were in support of their second album, The Thrill of It All, back in 2018.

Sam Smith Australian Tour 2023

w/ Meg Mac

Saturday, 28th October – ​Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, 31st October – ​Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 1st November – ​Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 3rd November – ​Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 4th November – ​Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 8th November – ​Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Meg Mac Returns With New Single ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’

A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023/24

Lizzo Covers Sam Smith + Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge