Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, The Weeknd Named As Some Of The Most Influential People Of 2020 By ‘TIME’

In a year that is truly unlike any other year we’ve ever experienced, TIME have still managed to think of 100 people to name as the most influential of the year, including a slew of musicians like Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey and The Weeknd.

As per usual, the magazine has deemed 100 different people – or groups of people – that they believe have influenced life in 2020 more than anyone, and they get 100 different notable people to profile them.

A slew of musicians made the cut. Megan Thee Stallion is billed as a ‘pioneer’ and is profiled by actress Taraji P. Henson. In the ‘artists’ category, The Weeknd is profiled by Elton John, Halsey is profiled by BTS, Selena Gomez is profiled by actress America Ferrera, J. Balvin is profiled by Camila Cabello and even Yo-Yo Ma is profiled by Stevie Wonder.

Other notable people featured are politicians like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, athletes like Dwayne Wade and Naomi Osaka, actors/writers like Michaela Coel and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and even social media stars like Jojo Siwa.

Megan Thee Stallion graces the cover of the magazine, sharing the image on Instagram.

