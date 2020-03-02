Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Record Label Aren’t Letting Her Release Music

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 2, 2020

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed on Instagram that her record label is forbidding her from releasing new music, despite her massive recent success.

Megan is reportedly planning to release her new album Suga on Friday, 2nd May, but things have hit a stand still with one of her labels, 1501 Entertainment, after she attempted to renegotiate her contract.

“When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract,” Megan said on Instagram Live.

Megan Thee Stallion says that 1501 isn’t letting her drop new music due to her requesting to renegotiate her contract. pic.twitter.com/04KyZyW8H1 — RoMz⁷ 🐯💜 / 422k (@UGHm3wgulf) March 1, 2020

“When I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management, I got real lawyers. They was like, ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?’ And I was like, ‘Oh damn, that’s crazy. No, I didn’t know.’”

“Soon as I said, ‘I want to renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left,” she continued.

“It just all went bad. It all went left. So now they’re tellin’ a bitch that she can’t drop no music.”

She then hopped on Twitter to post the hashtags ‘#FREEMEG’ and ‘#FREETHEESTALLION’, while also explaining that she, of course, read her contract but didn’t understand some of it initially.

It’s not that I literally didn’t read it it’s that I didn’t understand some of the the verbiage at the time and now that I do I just wanted it corrected 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/OR44kna3cq — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 1, 2020

Megan’s latest release was ‘Diamonds’ with Normani for the Birds Of Prey soundtrack. That followed a big 2019 for her, which saw her win a VMA, release the highly acclaimed Fever mixtape and see huge success with ‘Hot Girl Summer’.