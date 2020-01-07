“Megan Young, Mikael Daez mark ninth anniversary”

Megan Young and Mikael Daez celebrated their ninth anniversary as a couple on Monday.

On Instagram, the longtime pair shared their sweet but short anniversary message for each other.

“Finally… I didn’t forget your birthday and I didn’t forget our anniversary. Hahahahaha,” said the Miss World 2013 titleholder of her boyfriend, who happened to be celebrating his 32nd birthday as well on Monday.

“Happy 9 years, Fofo! No cheesy message because our photos are cheesy enough,” she added.

Mikael, meanwhile, posted a video of Megan bursting into laughter.

“If you told us when we first met that we’d be stuck together for 9 years, this would be our reaction. Happy ninth, boneezy,” he said.

Though they have been together for a while now, it was only in 2017 when the two went public about their relationship.