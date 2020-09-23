“Megan Young responds to ‘baby bump’ comment of netizen”

See Megan Young’s response when a netizen asked if she has a baby bump.

Megan Young responded to a curious netizen asking if she is pregnant.

On her Instagram page, Megan posted a photo of her husband Mikael Daez and their pet dog.

“A weekend getaway with the family was just what we needed,” she captioned the photo.

One netizen then commented, “Baby bump? or baby belly?”

Megan then responded, “Hahaha kanin po yan tsaka chips hahahaha.”

Previously, Mikael said on Instagram they are in no rush to have a baby.

WATCH: Megan Young and Mikael Daez release video from two wedding ceremonies

“We are in no rush. Whatever happens will happen,” Mikael said in an Instagram post last June 17.

Megan got married to Mikael in January this year.

They had two wedding ceremonies. One was an intimate wedding in Batangas with their loved ones. The other was a bigger ceremony in El Kabayo, Subic.