“Megan Young reveals date of their secret wedding”

Beauty queen and actress Megan Young reveals when she and Mikael Daez officially become man and wife in a separate ceremony in Batangas.

Before their January 25 wedding in Subic, Olongapo, Megan Young revealead that she and longtime partner Mikael Daez had already officially gotten married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony in Batangas.

In her Instagram post last January 26, she wrote, “January 10, 2020 was the day we officially sealed the deal 💕 we had an intimate ceremony at Caleruega attended by 10 loved ones. Fofo and I ended up crying during the whole ceremony so please excuse our red noses 😋.”

The former Miss World and the actor were together for nine years before officially becoming husband and wife.