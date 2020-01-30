“Megan Young’s wedding dress costs less than P4000”

During her first wedding, Megan Young was seen sporting a simple, asymmetric puff-sleeved dress. It was later revealed that the outfit was bought from homegrown clothing brand Zoo Label and costs nothing more than P4,000.

In case you missed it: Megan Young is now married to Mikael Daez after the longtime couple tied the knot in not one, but two private ceremonies this month.

They first wed on January 10 at Caleruega in an intimate ceremony attended by 10 people. Weeks later, on January 25, Megan, in a stunning wedding gown created by her designer dress, exchanged vows with Mikael in front of a much bigger group of family and close friends.

Photos of their weddings were released by Metro Photo online, as well as by Megan and Mikael on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

During her first wedding, the Miss World 2013 titleholder was seen sporting a simple, asymmetric puff-sleeved dress. It was later revealed that the outfit was bought from homegrown clothing brand Zoo Label and costs nothing more than P4,000.

“What a wonderful surprise, Megan wearing the Baja silk dress on her wedding day. Congratulations to the newlyweds,” Zoo Label announced as it tagged the accounts of Young and Daez on Instagram. We’re such fans of your travel vlogs.”

According to Zoo Label’s official website, the Baja silk dress costs only P3,590 and also comes in other colors such as black, emerald, maroon, and light nude.

It “features an asymmetric puffy sleeve with garter on cuff and a wrap-around tulip skirt with tie front detail in an effortlessly chic silky fabric.”

See the dress below: