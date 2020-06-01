Megaport Launches its NaaS Platform in France, Providing Businesses with Fast, Scalable Access to the Cloud

PARIS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Megaport, a leading global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announced the deployment of its NaaS solution in France. The solution will enable faster, more flexible, and secure global interconnectivity services. Adding to its presence in 13 other European countries, Megaport will provide French businesses with the ability to accelerate and simplify connections to major public cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google, IBM, SAP, and Oracle.

Companies looking for agility and security to process and share data across multiple cloud platforms need fast, secure, and scalable connectivity solutions. Megaport, accessible from more than 600 enabled data centres globally and connected to over 170 cloud onramps, provides exactly this. Customers can establish on-demand connectivity to public cloud services without having to manage complex network infrastructure.

Benefits include:

Choice: Megaport provides direct private access to an industry-leading 170 cloud onramps and more than 600 enabled data centres, including cloud onramps in Paris.

Security and Performance: Direct connections bypass the public internet for privacy and reliability.

Robust Marketplace: Solutions include a global ecosystem of more than 350 service providers, including most leading hyperscalers.

Ease-of-use: Straight-forward enabling of hybrid cloud, multicloud, and cloud-to-cloud architectures via point-and-click provisioning with the intelligent Megaport Cloud Router.

Performance: Localise applications and terminate traffic closer to the edge where performance matters.

Scalability: Elastic connectivity supports business needs and aligns to cloud consumption models.

Vincent English, CEO of Megaport, said: “As businesses in France are undergoing digital transformation and unlocking the power of data, many are adopting hybrid and multicloud architectures. The Megaport Network as a Service platform is perfectly positioned to support agile deployments and rapid scaling of connectivity to multiple service providers and data centres on demand. By integrating with local cloud onramps, Megaport will enable French businesses to overcome data sovereignty concerns whilst also enabling a global footprint through our Software Defined Network.”

Megaport services are initially available from Equinix Paris 2, Interxion Paris 5, and Colt Paris 2. Additional data centres planned to be integrated throughout 2020 include Telehouse 2 and 3 as well as Interxion Marseille 2. The launch will increase the company’s presence in Europe to 24 cities, representing 14 countries.

Ross Ortega, Partner PM, Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp.: “Megaport brings value to Microsoft Azure and the entire partner ecosystem. Its presence in France will accelerate and simplify the cloud journey for French businesses and thus increase and facilitate cloud consumption.”

Sami Slim, Deputy Sales Director, Telehouse France: “Megaport’s presence in France will provide our customers with a broader choice of how they can connect to the cloud and out to the world. We welcome their presence in France and look forward to helping our customers connect to the cloud in a fast and easy way.”

Megaport is a global leading Network as a Service provider. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company’s global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or an open API. Megaport connects more than 1,700 customers in over 600 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Partner.

